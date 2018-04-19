School board opts not to take action to join group seeking tax levy

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton Schools board of education did not take action to join other school districts in the Stark County Educational Service Center (ESC) territory in a levy request to raise funds for school safety during the April 10 meeting.

The governing board of the Stark County ESC recently voted to create a county school financing district that encompasses 22 school districts the ESC serves and allows the service center to levy a tax in the territory for the purpose of school safety and security and mental health in the schools. Funds from a 1.49 mill continuing tax levy, if approved at a special August 7, 2018, election, would then be divided among the districts.

Along with Carrollton, area districts included in the group are Minerva, Sandy Valley and Brown Local. Others include Canton Local Schools, Fairless, Jackson, Lake, Marlington, Northwest, Osnaburg, Perry, Plain, Tuslaw, Alliance, Canton Central, Louisville, Massillon, North Canton, Dalton, Green and Strasburg.

The community became aware of the possible levy at a recent meeting of the Carrollton Schools District/Community Safety committee meeting.

Carrollton Superintendent Dr. David Quatrocchi presented a fact sheet to the committee and explained how the finances would work for the district.

According to the financial sheet distributed by Quatrocchi, Carrollton schools would contribute $912,415 but would receive only $468,747 back from the levy.

The Carrollton board had the option of approving the resolution to participate or voting against the resolution and agreeing not to participate, but chose instead to take no action either way.

The districts that opt out will not be part of the financing district. Voters in those districts will not be asked to approve a levy nor will the districts receive any of the money the levy generates if it is approved.

Levy funds would be divided among the participating districts based on enrollment. If all 22 districts participate, the tax is expected to generate roughly $13.2 million or about $200 per student. Stark County ESC will not receive any money from the levy.

The ESC governing board scheduled a meeting April 19 to accept the districts that chose to opt in and to take the first step of putting the levy on the ballot. The board is then expected to meet April 25 to officially approve placing the levy on the Aug. 7 ballot.