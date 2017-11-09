School officials monitor flu-like outbreak at middle school

Carrollton school officials continue to update families on the recent flu-like virus that affected several students at Bell-Herron Middle School.

Supt. Dr. David Quattrochi said Tuesday, officials do not have confirmation of the type of flu-like virus the students may have contracted on a trip to Washington, DC, last week.

Approximately 100 students were affected by the virus at Bell-Herron Middle School after the group returned from the Washington trip.

Dr. Quattrochi said it is believed to be the Noro Virus and symptoms seem to last 8-12 hours. He urged all parents to keep their child (children) home if they are feeling ill.

Dr. Quattrochi also noted school officials have taken as many steps as possible to sanitize the Bell-Herron building.

“We also are working with the Carroll County Health Department and following their recommendations in order to keep students safe,” he added.

The Superintendent said school officials will alert parents by all-call and District Facebook message if we need to close school.