Science Fair winners headed for state competition

March 10, 2017   School
Winners of the recent Carroll County Christian Academy Science Fair are shown above. They are (front from left): Hannah McCort, first, junior high, and Faith Locke, first, high school. Standing behind are: Michael Stout and Isaac Griffith, second and third, junior high, and Isaiah Locke, second, high school. Winners will compete at the Buckeye Christian Schools of Ohio conference in Cleveland March 9 and 10. Dave Craig teaches science at the Carroll County Christian Academy.

