Scott E. Offenberger, 43

Scott Edward Offenberger, 43, of 211 E. Porter St., Malvern, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in his home.

Born July 16, 1973, in Alliance, he was the son of the late Vicky (Offenberger) and Earl Lucas.

He worked at Colfor and Minerva Dairy.

He is survived by his grandparents, Bill and Nancy Offenberger of Malvern; aunt and uncle, Bill and Kate Offenberger of Carrollton; aunt, Cindy Offenberger of Massillon; good friend, Chris Haines; and many cousins,

Following cremation, private family services will be held at a later date

Memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern Branch of the Carroll County District Library, 710 E. Porter St., Malvern, OH 44644.

Friends may express condolences online at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.