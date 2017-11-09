Scott earns All-Ohio honors at state cc meet

HEBRON – Minerva’s Mackenzie Scott placed seventh to help the Lady Lions to a sixth place finish at last Saturday’s OHSAA State Cross Country meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

Scott ran a time of 18:40.2 to earn first team All-Ohio honors.

Carrollton had one runner take part in the Division II race, junior Micah Donley placed 77th with a time of 20:03.7.

“It was not the race she had hoped for, but she still ran well,” said Carrollton head coach Chris Woolf.

“I am proud of all of the hard work and dedication she showed throughout this season, and I know she is looking forward to coming back and letting loose next year.

“This was her first time at state as an individual and there were lots of new and different things for her to process.”

As a team Minerva finished with 211 points. Junior Nelle Yankovich followed Scott in 41st place with a time of 19:24.7, junior Sarah Carver, 61st place with a time of 19:49.1; senior Jenna Daulbaugh, 98th place with a time of 20:26.9; junior Kala Eddy, 126th place with a time of 21:02.9; Aubrey Dunham in 135th place with a time of 21:06.1 and Alexis Zeidrich in 141st place with a time of 21:13.1.

A total of 179 runners took part in the race.

The Lions had one boy run in the Division II boys race. Joey Stafford placed 108 with a time of 17:25.5.

A total of 180 from 20 teams took part in the race.