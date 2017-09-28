Scott leads Minerva, Carrollton runners at Malone Invitational with win

CANTON – Micah Donley and Daniel Lampe led the Carrollton boys and girls cross country teams to fourth place team finishes at the Malone Invitational Sept. 23.

The girls team competed in the Division 1 race and the boys in Division 2.

GlenOak won the girls race with 48 points, followed by Louisville (51), Wadsworth (52) and Carrollton (106).

Donley finished third in the field of 61 runners with a time of 19:47.3. Other Warriors scoring included Cindy Lewis (22), Mary Keane (23), Emmy Days (24) and Jezarae Bell (34).

“The girls ran in the Division 1 race for various reasons, but still held their own quite well,” said Coach Chris Woolf.

The Minerva girls placed fourth in the Division 2 race. Mackenzie Scott led the team with a first place finish in 19:18.9. Other runners for Minerva included Nellie Yankovich (8), Jenna Daulbaugh (27), Kala Eddy (43) and Aubrey Dunham (59).

Lexington won the boys race with 43 points, followed by NDCL (57), Triway (136) and Carrollton (155). Minerva finished seventh in the 18-team field with 169 points.

Lampe placed 18th with a time of 17:43 followed by Connor Rutledge (25), Evan Days (35), Jon Russell (37) and Jayson Naylor (40).

Joey Stafford led Minerva with a fifth place finish in 17:00, followed by Finn Billiter (26), Cody Wyatt (36), Nick Bledsoe (50) and Gage Garrott (52).

“The boys ran extremely well,” Woolf noted. “Finishing fourth out of 18 teams was quite an accomplishment. The heat was oppressive, but both teams ran with determination and grit.”

The Warriors are scheduled to compete at the Cambridge Invitational Sept. 30. Races begin at 9 a.m.

The Warriors are then off until Oct. 14 when they compete in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) meet at Copeland Oaks. Post season racing begins Oct. 21.