Seck re-elected to school board position

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Rose Seck and Tait Carter took the oath of office when the Carrollton Exempted Village School District re-organized Jan. 9 for the new year.

Seck was re-elected to her position and Carter was elected as a new member during the November 2017 election.

Seck was chosen as president and Helen Skinner was named vice president.

Meetings will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Exceptions were noted for June 29 and November 6.

Skinner will serve as the liaison between the board and the Ohio School Boards Association. Carter will attend the Ohio School Boards Association annual meeting.

Committee appointments were made as follows: Transportation: Carter, Skinner; Athletic: Mike Pozderac, Wendy Gotschall; Policies: Skinner, Carter; Curriculum/Technology: Skinner, Seck; Building and Grounds: Gotschall, Pozderac; Finances: Gotschall, Pozderac; Core Team: Skinner, Seck.

A new District Transition committee was formed consisting of Pozderac and Skinner. Administrators and teachers will also be members of the committee.

“This will be an intense committee for about 18 months. It will sort of fade out and then be back in about 18 months when building of the elementary school will begin,” said Director of Programs Ed Robinson.

Superintendent Dave Quattrochi said that now is the time for the committee to start asking questions and working to find answers.

Band directors David Dickerhoof and Jordan Provost presented information regarding the elementary and middle school band programs.

Dickerhoof said the 5th grade students now receive one lesson per week and one band practice per week. Dickerhoof thanked the board for funds for drums that were recently purchased. Students are preparing for upcoming solo and ensemble contests.

Provost thanked the board for funds to help purchase new band uniforms and provided information about upcoming concerts and competitions.

In other business the board:

– IS considering three proposed calendars for the next school year.

– ISSUED a high school diploma to Kade Matthew Ramey.

– APPROVED an overnight field trip to New York City for the senior trip at the request or Ryan Borland.

– ACCEPTED the resignation of bus driver Mary Hawk.

– APPOINTED Tonya Trussell freshman cheerleading head coach.

– HIRED the following as substitutes: Mayson Wimsatt (certificated teacher) and Mary Hawk and Lori Tubaugh (classified employees).