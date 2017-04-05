If you see the bookmobile April 12, give them a wave!

CARROLL COUNTY – Be on the look out for the Carroll County District Library’s Bookmobile April 12 – National Bookmobile Day.

The day is a celebration of the more than 930 bookmobiles and dedicated bookmobile staff that provide vital library services to their communities. The occasion is an opportunity for Americans to express their support for these important mobile institutions. For over 100 years, bookmobiles have delivered information, technology, and resources for life-long learning to Americans of all walks of life.

“Libraries are the heart of every community and our library helps our community thrive. As a vital part of our library, bookmobiles bring these valuable resources to our patrons” says Ellen Finnicum, director of the Carroll County District Library. “Our bookmobile serves people of all backgrounds, providing access to almost every service patrons find in library branches. If you see our Bookmobile out and about, give David and Lauren a wave!”

The first bookmobile service in the U.S. is widely acknowledged to have started in 1905 by Mary Lemist Titcomb in Washington County, MD. Titcomb sought to create what she referred to as a “Library Wagon” and began consulting with wagon makers to design a purpose-built horse-drawn wagon. Staffed by a librarian and a driver, the new Library Wagon began its service, visiting farms and homes across the county. In 1912, the county acquired its first motorized bookmobile, and the service, over time, has been expanded from rural service to stops at senior citizen centers, schools, and other locations, and continues to present day.

Bookmobiles can be found around the world, in many different forms – from the familiar bus or van-like vehicles to other means of transport, including a “biblioburro” in rural Colombia, a camel library service in Uganda, the M.S. Epos library ship in Norway, and elephant libraries in Thailand.

Part of National Library Week, National Bookmobile Day is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA), the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) and the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).

For more information, visit the Carroll County District Library at 70 2nd St. NE, Carrollton, call 330-627-2613 or visit the library’s web site at carrolllibrary.org for the bookmobile schedule.