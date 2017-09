DELLROY – Crafters are being sought for the annual Dellroy Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show.

The event is planned for Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dellroy Community Church and fire department.

Only crafters selling homemade wares will be accepted.

To reserve a space or for more information, contact Denise Smith at 330-904-9389 by text or call after 5 p.m.