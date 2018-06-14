Seniors sweep special awards category at baseball awards night

CARROLLTON – Four seniors swept the special awards category at the 2018 Carrollton High School baseball banquet.

Chayse Marmo won both the hitting and pitching awards, Bryce Ferrell won the defensive award and Mike Yoder and Brice Weiland both won “Warrior Way” awards.

Marmo also received a three-year letter, and was recognized as a first team Eastern District selection and second team Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) pick.

Ferrell received his third year letter and was an NBC Honorable Mention pick.

Both Yoder and Weiland were newcomers to the baseball team this year. Both received first year letters.

Others recognized during the banquet included:

First year lettermen: Austin Lewis, Chris Gromley, Nick Leonard, Jared Martin and Caden Buxton.

Second year lettermen: Jeffrey Bolanz, Trevor Boggess, Teagin Mohn and Jimmy Birong. Mohn was a first team Eastern District and Honorable Mention NBC selection. Bolanz was an Honorable Mention Eastern District pick.

Other varsity team members: Jaret Lane and Jaden Barkan.

NBC Scholar Athletes: Ferrell, Yoder and Birong.

Junior Varsity team members: Brycen Carter, Kyle Hawk, Lane, Donovan Lewis, Mason Miller, Tre Mitchell, Josh Shepherd, Branyan Wade, Barkan and Luke Warner.

Freshmen team members: Doug Carlisle, Dylan Grubbs, Troy Lane, Adam Lashley, Evan Meek, Evan Lewis, Trevor Lindenbaum, Cooper Schaar, Evan Shaw, Mason Stackhouse, Talen Timberlake and Seth Wiley.