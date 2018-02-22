Seventh Day Adventist plan celebration

Pastor William Rodriguez will speak at 3 p.m. during the 56th anniversary of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

On Feb. 24, 1962, a Seventh Day Adventist Church was organized in Carrollton. It previously was called a company when the local branch started in 1955 and held services in downtown Carrollton in the Matecheck Hall.

It is reported that today over 25 million people worship on Saturday in Seventh Day Adventist Churches worldwide. The church operates in 202 out of 230 countries and areas recognized by the United Nations.

The public is invited to attend. The service will be held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 450 12th St. NW, Carrollton.