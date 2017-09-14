Shale gas production up, oil down in second quarter
COLUMBUS – Natural gas production in Ohio’s horizontal shale wells continues to increase.
The second quarter 2017 report, released last week by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shows an increase in natural gas production over the same period in 2016, but also shows a reduction in oil production for the same period.
The ODNR report lists 1,691 horizontal shale wells, 1,659 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the second quarter.
Wells produced 388,560 Mcf (388 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, which is an increase of over 16 percent from the 334,431,020 Mcf produced during the second quarter in 2016.
The 4,044,072 barrels of oil produced is down 17 percent from production of 4,878,409 in 2016.
Averages for the wells reporting oil and natural gas production during the second quarter are:
* 2,438 barrels of oil;
* 234,214 Mcf of natural gas;
* 85 in production during the quarter.
Companies reporting production are not required to separate Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) or condensate under Ohio law, so totals are combined in the report.
Production for individual wells can be accessed at oilandgasodnr.gov/production.