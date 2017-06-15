Shale natural gas production continues to increase

COLUMBUS – Natural gas production continues to increase in Ohio.

The first quarter 2017 oil and natural gas production report, released last week by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), shows a 12.86 percent increase in natural gas production over the first quarter of 2016. Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 371,921,659 Mcf (371 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, compared to 329,537,838 Mcf for the same period in 2016.

Oil production for the first period dropped 28.2 percent for the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2016, but was up from the fourth quarter of 2016. It was also an increase over the fourth quarter of 2016, when wells produced 345,241,751 Mcf of natural gas.

Natural gas and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) and condensate are not separated on the report.

Wells produced 3,904,732 barrels of oil, down from the first quarter of 2016 figure of 5,485,854. However that number was up over the fourth quarter 2016 total of 3,577,553 barrels.

The ODNR lists 1,613 horizontal shale wells, 1,560 of which reported oil and gas production. The number of wells drilled in Ohio increased 52 since the end of 2016 and the number of producing wells increased 49 since the end of 2016.

The 1,560 reporting wells reported an average of 2,503 barrels of oil and 238,411 Mcf of natural gas. The average number of days in production the first quarter was 86.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.