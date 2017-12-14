Sharing Bread to serve Christmas meal

For over two decades, Sharing Bread meals have been a staple in the Carrollton community.

Founded by Larry Lalama and held at the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of 2nd St. and N. Lisbon St., the Christmas meal will be served Dec. 18 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Normally, the free community meal is served the last two Mondays of each month. This month, however, due to Christmas falling on the last Monday, the church will only serve one meal.

Jessica Hale serves as the cook for the meals and plans the menu. Hale plans meals to serve around 120 people. On meal days, she begins working after she drops her children off at school.

Melanie Campbell schedules other churches and community groups and youth groups to serve and clean up each meal. Members of the Order of the Eastern Star Carroll Chapter 315 usually serve the last meal each December. They will be serving the Christmas meal this year.

Interim Pastor Mike Doak delivers meals to shut-ins who request them at Carroll Court and Carroll Square.

“Some come for a nice meal and a chance to sit down, relax and meet friends and for companionship,” Doak explained. “Those who can pay, donate. Those who can’t pay enjoy a good meal.”

The meal is open to the public and is by donation.