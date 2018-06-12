Sharon K. Harter, 70 of Malvern, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Aultman Hospital, Canton.

Born April 9, 1948, in Indiana County PA, she was a daughter to James and Twila (Studebaker) Fenchak nee Twilla Willis

Sharon was a graduate of Glenwood High School in Canton. She attended Mt. Tabor First United Methodist Church. Sharon will be remembered by her family as “the nucleus of the family” who drew everyone together.

Surviving Sharon are two sons, Richard F. Harter of St. Clairsville, and Don L. Harter of East Canton; a daughter, Cheryl A. Harter of Minerva; a sister, Barbara (Denny) Garrott of Malvern; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 15, at 11 a.m. in Westview Cemetery. Allmon-Dugger-Cotton is in charge of arrangements.