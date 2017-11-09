Sherrodsville church planning 65th anniversary celebration

A 65th anniversary celebration is planned at Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

The celebration will begin in the sanctuary with a time of worship, celebrating what God has done, is doing, and will do through the church.

Many previous pastors will share in the special time including special speaker, Rev. David Paul, who was pastor at Wesleyan Church from 2003 to 2011. The celebration will be followed by a covered dish dinner in the Fellowship Hall, with testimonies and stories.

It all began in 1952 when Mrs. Myrtle Clow was visiting in Sherrodsville. She felt the need for a church in Sherrodsville and spoke to her pastor about it. Rev. Willard Dunn, then pastor of Canton Second Wesleyan Methodist Church, approved the idea and a canvas was made of the community in interest of the first service.

The town hall was secured and the first service was held Nov. 23, 1952, with 48 in attendance. Services continued in the hall until Jan. 18, 1953, when services were moved to a restaurant building. During the first service in the restaurant building, four adults and four children attended.

At the close of the first revival in January 1953, Rev. Paul Rexrode was appointed pastor. In June of 1953, Rev. George Christy became the pastor.

The church leadership searched for a lot upon which to build. The Lord overruled the thinking and planning of men, and providentially arranged for the most suitable lot for a church building in Sherrodsville. Through the sacrifice and help of some of the men of the church, the basement was constructed. In November of 1955, the basement was occupied. After some time the house on the adjoining lot was for sale and was purchased to serve as the parsonage.

The church was organized July 2, 1958, with Brothers Eldon Martin and Donald Fisher officiating. At this time, the people voted to organize the church in the Ohio Conference of the Wesleyan Methodist Church. Charter members of the church were: Mrs. Irene Hahn, Mr. John Hadorn, Mrs. Margaret Hadorn, Mrs. Clara Bailey, Mrs. Genevieve Caldwell, Mrs. Marilyn Christy and Rev. George E. Christy.

In 1961, a second floor was added on top of the basement, followed by an addition to the second floor, which was completed in 1983. A Fellowship Hall was built in 1998, and a new parsonage was completed in 2006.

During the 1970’s, the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church mothered a church, the Bolivar Wesleyan Church.

Pastor Dan Parson is the current pastor. Regular Sunday services begin with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. During the worship service, the church offers Route 66 Children’s Ministry for children ages 4-12 years of age and have an attended nursery for children under 4 years.

On Wednesday evenings, they offer Centershot, where the youth and children learn archery, taught by certified teachers. They also have Kids Club for children and Submerge Youth Group for teens. These activities all begin at 6:30 p.m. with Bible Study at 7 p.m. for adults

“Throughout the years of changing times, the Lord has been faithful in blessing the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church. The message of holiness continues to be taught with fervor to the young and old, and all those in between!” Pastor Parson said. “Join the celebration, as we celebrate 65 years of God’s providing and blessing, in the years gone by and still today. All are invited for this blessed celebration!”

The church is located at 73 N. Church St., Sherrodsville, (SR 39).