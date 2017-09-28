Sherrodsville family’s home destroyed in Saturday fire

By Carol McIntire

Editor

SHERRODSVILLE – A Sherrodsville woman and her two children lost their home and belongings during a Sept. 23 fire in the village.

Sherrodsville Community Fire Dept. Chief Al Sadolsky said his department was toned at 2:48 p.m. for a house fire at the Aquinda Hill residence at 70 N. Church St.

When firefighters arrived just moments later, flames were shooting out of the wall of the single story wood frame home and the roof.

Firefighters from Sherrodsville Community, Sherrodsville Volunteer, Dellroy and Leesville set up a pond on SR 39 and shuttled water to the pond to bring the fire under control. Bowerston E-squad also assisted at the scene. Sadolsky said most firefighters were released from the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Sherrodsville Community remained until about 8:30 p.m. in case of a rekindle.

Emergency personnel rescued a dog and rabbit from the home. Hill and her children were not home when the fire broke out.

The chief said the residence, a Habitat for Humanity built home, was a total loss. The owner has insurance coverage.

A representative of the state fire marshal’s office visited the scene Monday and listed the cause as “undetermined,” but noted the fire is still under investigation.

Sadolsky said it appears the fire started in the back porch area.

Donations for the family are being accepted for the family at Baxter’s General Store and Calvary Methodist Church in Sherrodsville.