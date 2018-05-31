Sherrodsville moves forward with formation of ambulance district, future of village fire dept. remains on hold

SHERRODSVILLE – Village council is moving forward with the formation of a joint ambulance district.

During a May 11 special meeting, council passed two emergency ordinances – one to hire an EMS consultant to form the district and the other to join a joint ambulance district.

Council previously discussed the formation of an ambulance district with EMS Coordinator Kevin Vandegrift. Officials attended meetings for area townships and village councils to discuss the formation of a district and held an open informational session.

Kevin Vandegrift, Sherrodsville EMS coordinator, estimates the cost to start the district to be approximately $885,000 per year to operate with part time employees. He said Quad Ambulance has a budget of $1.3 million for a full-time department. He believes a 5 to 7 mill tax levy will be required to operate a district.

Sherrodsville resident James Gardner asked if any other political entities committed wholly and entirely to the district, to which Mayor Ken Moffat replied, “In writing…no.”

Sherrodsville became the first entity to formally join the district with its the action at the special meeting.

Vandegrift said the plan for the district is to include Orange and Monroe townships, villages of Sherrodsville, Leesville and Dellroy, and possibly Warren Township (Tuscarawas County) and Atwood Lake.

In response to a question about utilizing Sherrodsville’s ambulances, building and equipment, Vandegrift said he learned other districts signed a two-year lease (which would be with the village of Sherrodsville) to utilize equipment and the builing.

“Two years allows adequate time to get the district up and going,” Moffat said. “If it goes, then after the initial two-year period, they sign another lease.”

Ken Joseph, who operates an ambulance service in other communities, extended an offer to contract with the village for ambulance service.

Ken Joseph, owner of EMT Ambulance, attended the session to extend the offer of a contract to the district, after it is formed.

During the May 21 meeting, council once again tabled action on the future of the village fire department.

Fire Chief Al Sadolsky stated meetings the village safety committee held in the past to discuss the future of the department have not produced any results.

“Have you conducted any activities with the department recently?” asked Council Woman Lila Booth.

“No. I’ve stepped back from the daily operations of the department and I wasn’t going to say anything now, but I plan to resign from the position. I don’t need the stress and would rather spend time with my grandchildren,” he said. Sadolsky later said he is resigning effective the end of May.

Booth asked Moffat to present a contract from Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Department Inc. to provide coverage for the village.

“We are under contract with Orange and Monroe townships,” Moffat replied.

“How?” Booth asked.

“The village is already covered, we don’t need a contract” Moffat replied. “It’s located in two townships that have contract coverage for fire protection and after talking with McIntire (Brian, Monroe Twp. trustee) Monroe Twp. is Monroe Twp.”

“You are thinking wrong,” said Mike Booth, representing Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. “According to Ohio Revised Code, every municipality is to have its own contract coverage for fire protection. You are your own entity, that’s the way it is.”

Councilman John Nicholas said he would prefer to discuss the matter when all members of council are present and the matter was immediately tabled until the June 18 meeting.

In other business, council:

-PASSED a emergency ordinance requiring landlords in the village to register income properties as part of the tax code approved in 2015.

-ANNOUNCED village yard sales are scheduled June 2 and clean up day June 9.

-AGREED to spend up to $1,500 for mosquito spraying.

-AGREED to hire two 18-year-olds to assist with pot hole patching at the rate of $10 per hour.

-PASSED an ordinance to vacate the High St. extension from the railroad to 2nd St.