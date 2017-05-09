Shirley Days, 87, of Carrollton passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017, in the Compassionate Care Center in Woodlawn following a series of brief illnesses.

Born Nov. 4, 1929, in Charlestown, OH, she was a daughter to the late Herbert and Belva Hissom Cummins.

She married Richard Days Sept. 29, 1951, and they resided in Wadsworth until they moved to Carrollton on Leesville Lake in 1976. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary prior to his death in 2006.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend to all. She always kept her door open to welcome family, friends and neighbors to visit her. She will be fondly remembered for her hospitality. She enjoyed flower gardening and loved working in her yard.

She is survived by two sons, Richard (Linda) Days of Millersburg and Rodney (Connie) Days of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Heather Kennedy, Shane Days, Eliza Days, Emelia Days and Evan Days; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Sam Kennedy; and a sister, Lois (Dwain) Walker of Clewiston, FL.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Days, and three sisters.

Funeral services will be May 11 at 11 a.m. in Carrollton Bible Chapel in Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton and one hour prior to the service Thursday.

Donations can be made to the OAKS organization at the Carrollton Bible Chapel in lieu of flowers.