Shirley J. Kohler, 80

January 16, 2018   Deaths

Shirley J. Kohler, 80, of Carrollton passed away in her home Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

Born Aug. 2, 1937, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late John and Wilma Algeo Finnicum.

Shirley was an active member of Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples. She was a Hospice volunteer and volunteer for the Carroll County Democratic Party.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Bud Kohler; son, Darrell (Billie) Lumley of Malvern; daughter, Cheryl (Joe) Johnson of Canton; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Devin) Kramer, Seth (Bethany) Hepner, Joshua Lumley and Jamie (Steve) Dornack; six great grandchildren, Brookx, Hudson, Shealeigh, Porter, Gabby and Gavin; and a sister, Sharon (George) Bendekgey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral services will be Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

