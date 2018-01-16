Shirley J. Kohler, 80, of Carrollton passed away in her home Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

Born Aug. 2, 1937, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late John and Wilma Algeo Finnicum.

Shirley was an active member of Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples. She was a Hospice volunteer and volunteer for the Carroll County Democratic Party.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Bud Kohler; son, Darrell (Billie) Lumley of Malvern; daughter, Cheryl (Joe) Johnson of Canton; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Devin) Kramer, Seth (Bethany) Hepner, Joshua Lumley and Jamie (Steve) Dornack; six great grandchildren, Brookx, Hudson, Shealeigh, Porter, Gabby and Gavin; and a sister, Sharon (George) Bendekgey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral services will be Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.