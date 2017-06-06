Shirley J. Moore, 75, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday afternoon June 4, 2017, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born Dec. 11, 1941, near Annapolis, OH, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Orpha Wagner Howell.

Shirley held memberships in the Red Hat Society and New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church. Reading, playing piano, scrap booking and researching family genealogy were all favorite past times of Shirley’s.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Moore; a son, Joel Moore of North Carolina; a daughter, Julie (Howard) DeNoon of Bergholz; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Joyce) Howell; and a sister, Bonnie (Stan) Ksaizek.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 10, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or the Carroll County Library, 70 Second St. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.