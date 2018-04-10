Shirley A. James, 76, of Carrollton, died Saturday afternoon, April 7, 2018, in Canterberry Village in Alliance.

Born Aug. 23, 1941, in Carrollton, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Florence Staley Guess.

Shirley had operated a residential cleaning service in the Carrollton area. She was a member of Church of Christ Christian Disciples, where she had served as the church secretary for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Charles James; two sons, Dennis James of Canton and Doug James of Minerva; two grandchildren, Tyler James and Kasey Philpott; and three great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Guess.

Funeral services were held April 11 in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler and Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Burial follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615.