Shirley M. Oehlstrom, 82
Shirley M. Oehlstrom, 82, of Carrollton passed away Sunday morning Feb. 5, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.
Born May 2, 1934, in Berea, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Martha B. Ebel Weber.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Donald Jr. (Jean) Oehlstrom of Tappan Lake and Scot (Tracey) Oehlstrom of Carrollton; a daughter, Donna Ramey of Zoar; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and three brothers, Thomas R. Weber, Charles Weber and Paul Weber.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2008; and a granddaughter, Montana Faith Oehlstrom.
In accordance with Shirley’s wishes there will be no formal services. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton was in charge of arrangements.