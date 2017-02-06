Shirley M. Oehlstrom, 82, of Carrollton passed away Sunday morning Feb. 5, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born May 2, 1934, in Berea, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Martha B. Ebel Weber.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Donald Jr. (Jean) Oehlstrom of Tappan Lake and Scot (Tracey) Oehlstrom of Carrollton; a daughter, Donna Ramey of Zoar; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and three brothers, Thomas R. Weber, Charles Weber and Paul Weber.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2008; and a granddaughter, Montana Faith Oehlstrom.

In accordance with Shirley’s wishes there will be no formal services. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton was in charge of arrangements.