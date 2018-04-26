Shirley Walters, 77, went home to be with The Lord April 25, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 19, 1940, she was a daughter to Hoy and Gayle (Kennedy) Whipkey.

She is survived by three children who were her pride and joy, Steven (Jill) Walters, Pat (Johnny) Schmidt and Karla (Mark) Bolanz; six grandchildren who were the light of her life, Erin, Shane, Casey, Grace, Charlie and Kelly; brothers, Hoy and Paul “Slip” Whipkey; and her special niece, Debbie Kraft, and her sweet daughter, Kelly Presson.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and David.

Shirley was raised on a farm in Carrollton where she was no stranger to hard work, along with plenty of sibling fun and antics. She worked at Ruark’s Drug Store during high school before graduating from Carrollton High School in 1959, where she made friends who lasted a lifetime. In 1963, she married our beloved dad, Role Walters, and moved to the Akron area. Soon after that, they moved to a small farm in Minerva to make a home for their three children. No mother put more time and love into raising her children. She laughed and played and gave them “the board of education” when they needed it.

When her last bird flew the coop, she decided to go to nursing school. This was no small task for a stay-at-home mom of 50 years. She graduated from Hannah Mullins School of Nursing and worked in Alliance Community Hospital’s rehab unit for 15 years.

She retired by moving to Olmsted Township to live beside her daughter, Pat and family. Many fun times were had by family and friends at the Schmidt family compound.

Shirley had a passion for life that was contagious to all who were around her. She was an avid bird watcher and could grow flowers like no other.

Gramma Shirley could not have been prouder of her children and grandchildren. We can all hope to leave behind a legacy half as wonderful as hers. Fly high sweet angel. We love you and will see you soon.

