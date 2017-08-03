Shop tax-free this weekend!

The Ohio Sales Tax Holiday is back for 2017 and will be held Aug. 4-6.

All shoes and clothing priced less than $75 will be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes during the period. School supplies and instructional materials pricedat $20 or less will also be tax exempt. On-line vendors will also waive local and state taxes during the three-day tax holiday.

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled to provide optimal savings for parents, families and educators. Ohio Senator Jay Hottinger (Republican 31st District), who co-sponsored the legislation, said the event is designed to “ease the burden for families and ensure students have the items necessary to succeed in the classroom.”

Two years ago, the Tax Free Holiday was enacted as a pilot project to see how Ohio would respond. “That was a success,” Hottinger said, “ as Ohioans saved millions of dollars and retailers saw a significant boost in sales. We renewed that program in 2016 and Ohio families were once again able to save money while buying necessities.”

For additional information on which items qualify for savings, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s web site at http://www.tax.ohio.gov/sales_and_use/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx.