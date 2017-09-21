Sign up for girls STEM Day open

An All Girls STEM Day is planned Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in support of the United Nations International Day of the Girl.

The event, designed to encourage young girls to consider possible careers in science, technology, engineering and math, is sponsored by Carrollton Schools in conjunction with IST and REC Foundation.

The day will provide engaging activities and give girls the opportunity to listen to and interact with women who are leaders and role models in these fields.

Guest speaker will be Heidi Cressman, director of the Women in Engineering Program at the University of Akron.

Participants will experience four hands-on workshops:

-VEX Robotics: Build and program a robot to do what the operator tells it to do;

-Girls Who Code: Learn about the Core4 computer science concepts that form the basis for all computer programming languages and how they can be combined to build a game, make music or create digital art;

-Girl Scouts STEM Activities: Engineering challenges and hands-on science experiments;

MIT App Inventor: Girls will create their own version of Snapchat as an app.

Cost is $25 and includes a “This Girl Can” t-shirt. Registration is limited to the first 100 girls in grades 2-12.

The event will be held at Bell-Herron Middle School in Carrollton.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2j0Ooj6.