Sister M. Rose Therese (Marita Rose) Clement, a Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd for 41 years died peacefully at the convent in Carrollton, OH, Jan. 3, 2017, at the age of 62.

Sr. M. Rose was born March 2, 1954, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of Robert Joseph and Kathryn Lucille Brocke Clement.

She entered the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity in Carrollton in 1975 where she professed her final vows in January 1987.

She was a caregiver for the physically and mentally challenged youth at St. John’s Villa for 16 years, a preschool teacher and assistant coordinator of the Foster Grandparent program in the classrooms. She was certified as a Religious Education Teacher and Eucharistic minister.

Sister Rose served at St. Andrew’s Retreat Center in Walden, NY, bookkeeper and kindergarten teacher in El Paso, TX, and local superior and bookkeeper in Hamburg, NY. She was a degreed practical nurse using her skills at the convent in Hamburg, NY, Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Pittsburgh, PA, before returning to Carrollton.

Diagnosed with ALS in 2010, she never allowed ALS to interfere with her faith filled life and ministry of concern for others. She maintained her positive outlook on life and her strong will to live fully. Sister was known for card making, remembering every birthday, feast and holiday. When her ALS progressed, she directed others in making cards so no one would be forgotten. Sister Rose found great delight in outdoor gardening at the shrines on the convent property. The beauty she planted remains with us. On her death, she said the greatest joy of her life was to be with her Sisters.

She is survived by her Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; her sister, Kathryn (Edward) Fairchild of Dayton; her brother, Charles of Dayton; her brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Patricia of Connecticut; and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Sister was preceded in death by her brother, Robert.

Visitation will be held Jan. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the convent, 620 Roswell Rd. Carrollton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. by Msgr. Gene Mullett at Immaculate of Mary chapel. Burial will follow in the Sisters’ cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Mission Fund, PO Box 340 Carrollton, OH 44615.