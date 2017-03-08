Six Warrior wrestlers have ‘One Last Schott’

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

HEATH – The journey to the Jerome Schottenstein Center began at the beginning of the season with the whole team but only six Carrollton wrestlers have “One Last Schott” this season to win it all.

Carrollton seniors Adam Shaw (145 lbs.), Aidan Pasiuk (182 lbs.) and Brenton Miller (170 lbs.) along with junior Justin Shaw (138 lbs.) and sophomores Brandon Daniels (152 lbs.) and Ben Pasiuk (132 lbs.) will represent the Warriors at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state individual wrestling tournament March 9-11.

The Warriors placed third as a team at districts with 147 points.

Both Pasiuks and Brandon Daniels won district championships at Heath High School March 4.

Adam Shaw is in his fourth year as a varsity wrestler for the Warriors. Each year Shaw has struggled at the district tournament and his season has been cut there.

This season Shaw wrestled the best of the best and earned his first ever berth to the state tournament.

“He’s missed it (state) for many reasons,” said Coach Ken Pasiuk. “We’re so excited and happy for him. He has worked so hard and beaten state placers many times, state champs from other states. We know his ability is there but it’s always trying to get over that hill.”

Miller finished the tournament in third place. He lost his second match of the tournament to Fairfield Union’s Michael Jude in sudden victory, 4-2.

Miller dropped down to consolation action and needed to win three straight matches to punch a ticket to the tournament. The senior did what was done to earn his third consecutive trip to state.

He recorded a 53-second pin over Chillicothe’s Joseph Hilliard in his first consolation match and another pin in the next consolation round over Gallia Academy’s Hunter Jacks.

Once again, Miller recorded a pin in the consolation semifinals over Maysville’s Hayden McGee to clinch a berth to state. He went on to dominate in the third place match, winning by a 9-0 major decision over Jude, who previously defeated in the championship round.

“He had a tough match and the match he lost was really close. After he got beat, we knew as a coaching staff we had to pull him aside and talk to him,” Coach Pasiuk said. “We told him he had more to do and he wasn’t done.”

“He’s a three-time state qualifier and there aren’t many of them. We want him to go to state and make some noise and place down there,” Pasiuk said.

Pasiuk said he’s happy the wrestlers who didn’t make it to state had the experience to wrestle at districts.

“I’m really proud of our younger guys who made it to districts,” commented Pasiuk. “When kids work hard, it’s fun to see their success.”

“The last two years (at state) we (as a team) have been top 10. Our goal is to be top five,” said Coach Pasiuk. “We want a state champ; we want to be in the top five and we believe all six kids can place at state. The kids who are going down there have the ability that is at that level.”

Aidan Pasiuk improved to 56-0 on the season with wins over Warren’s Dylan Anderson (15-second pin), Indian Valley’s Brodey Parsons (20-second pin), Jackson’s Billy Cooper (10-2 major decision) and Granville’s Mathieu Holt (1:53 pin.)

Ben Pasiuk recorded wins over Fairfield Union’s Nathan Welsh (38-second pin), River Valley’s Mitchell Miracle (15-0 technical fall), Sheridan’s Austin Wolcott (9-7 decision) and Claymont’s Chandler Golec (14-3 major decision).

Brandon Daniels recorded wins over Morgan’s Stephen Rochotte (2:17 pin), Sheridan’s Jarrett Munyan (4-2 decision), Granville’s Luciano Mendicino (10-4 decision) and Bloom-Carroll’s Blake Wickline (7-5).

“We’re still searching for that state champ and I think we have a couple kids that’ll maybe be able to do it.”

Wrestling is slated to begin at 3 p.m. March 9 at the Schottenstein Center.