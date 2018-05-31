Six Warriors qualify for state track meet

Six athletes will represent Carrollton at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track meet this weekend in Columbus.

Micah Donley, Alivia Bentley and Chase Flanagan will each compete in two events. Bryce Carte and Jose Diaz will compete in one event.

Donley and Bentley punched their ticket to the state’s top meet during the Division I girls regional meet at Pickerington North High School last Wednesday and Friday.

Bentley, a junior, won both the shot put and discus. She won the discus with a throw of 135’ 2 inches and the shot put with a throw of 43’6”.

Bentley will compete Saturday, June 2, at noon in the discus and at 3 p.m. in the shot put.

Donley, a junior, earned a berth in the 200-meter run at Columbus with a fourth place finish with a time of 25.70. She set a new school record in the preliminaries with a time of 25.22. She placed fifth in the 400 with a 57.33, which would normally be one place shy of a state berth.

Carrollton Coach Mike Aukerman said OHSAA is implementing a new procedure this year, offering two at-large bids. “They take the next two fastest times in the state and they qualify for the state meet. Micah had one of those times,” he said.

Donley is scheduled to compete Friday, June 1, at 6:15 p.m. in the 400 and at 6:55 p.m. in the 200.

Other Warrior girls who competed at the regional event who did not qualify for the state meet included Layna Pasiuk in the 100 hurdles, Jaci Pridemore in the high jump, the 4×2 relay team of Bri Burkhart, Jillian Rinkes, Cindy Lewis and Donley (new school record of 1:44.33), 4×100 relay team of Burkhart, Rinkes, Lewis and Kody Schandel and the 4×400 relay team of Rinkes, Lewis, Grace Bartlow and Schandel.

As a team, the Warriors placed 10th with 29 points in the 30-team field. Gahanna Lincoln won the team title with 84 points.

Boys Team Qualifiers

Chase Flanagan, Calob Dalton and the boys 4×100 relay team of Bryce Carte, Jose Diaz, Flanagan and Dalton qualified for the state meet during the Division II regional meet last Thursday and Saturday at Muskingum College.

The relay team turned in a time of 43.86, just .25 seconds behind the winning team from Steubenville. The team will attempt to repeat as All-Ohioans. Last year the 4×1 relay team of Diaz, Flanagan, Dalton and Brenton Miller placed sixth in the state in Division II. The team will compete June 1 at 2:55 p.m.

Flanagan placed third in the long jump with a distance of 21’5” to earn a state berth. He will compete June 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Dalton won a slot in the 200 at the state championships with a third place finish in a time of 22.80 at the regional event.

His time was a new school record. The previous record of 22.89 was held by Zade Deitz.

Other Warriors competing at regional competition, but not advancing to the state meet included Daniel Lampe in the 1,600 (with a personal best time) and 3,200, the 4×8 relay team of Lampe, Noah Carrothers, Evan Days and Alex Carrothers (6th place), 4×200 relay team of Ryan Walker, Noah Carrothers, Flanagan and Lennart Rossius (15th place) and Dalton in the 200.

Carrollton placed 10th in the 41-team field with 20 points.

“It was a great weekend to be a Warrior,” said Aukerman.