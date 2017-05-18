Softball team advances to district semi-final

By Bailey McKarns

FPS Correspondent

Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – A strong defensive effort propelled the Carrollton girls softball team into the semifinal game of the Division II East 2 District softball tournament last week.

The Warriors, seeded 9 in the tournament, opened play by hosting East Liverpool (No. 17 seed) May 8.

Carrollton pitcher Shelbee Stidom threw a near-perfect game, giving up only three hits and striking out nine batters, as the Warriors posted a 9-1 win over the Potters.

Offensively, the Warrior bats were on fire. Sophomore Zoe Drake hit a two-run homer over the fence in left field in the fourth inning. Drake also had a double and a single and collected three RBI. Brenna Campbell hit a double, two singles and had an RBI and Shelbee Stidom had a double, a single and an RBI. The Warriors totaled 15 hits in the contest.

Carrollton took the lead at the bottom of the third inning with two runs, and broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning. The Warriors added a single run in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Potters’ lone run came in the fifth inning.

The ladies traveled to John Glenn May 10 for a contest with the No. 5 seed in the tournament, for the sectional final game.

Shelbee Stidom’s performance on the mound, combined with a strong defensive effort, led the team to a 3-0 win and a spot in the district semi-final game, which was scheduled for May 16 at Tuscarawas Central Catholic against the Claymont Mustangs.

In seven innings of work against John Glenn, Stidom gave up seven hits, walked two batters and struck out four.

Offensively, senior Brenna Campbell led the Warriors with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, which proved to be the only runs the Warriors needed to secure the win. Rickee Stidom hit a double and Courtney and Kaitlin Shine and Shelbee Stidom all had singles.