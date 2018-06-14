Softball team says farewell to senior players; hands out year-end awards

CARROLLTON – The Warriors varsity softball team said goodbye to senior members of the team and handed out awards when they sat down to wrap up the season recently.

Coach Tim Albrecht handed out special awards to senior Kira Anderson, sophomore Mehgan Harsh, junior Zoe Drake and senior Shelbee Stidom.

Stidom received a plaque for her performance as a varsity pitcher for four years (462 innings pitched, 532 strikeouts and 140 walks).

Anderson and Harsh tied for the most home runs on the team (2) and Drake won the award for batting average, slugging average and on-base percentage. She had a batting average of .459, slugging percentage of .590 and on-base percentage .560.

Harsh had the most RBIs on the team with 17.

First year letters were presented to the following: Erinn Leggett, Diana Luyster, Harsh, Madison Keyser, Faith Loy, Cassidy Bajornas and Skylar Vipperman. Third year letters went to Anderson, Jazzlyn Pidgeon, Drake and Rickee Stidom and fourth year to Shelbee Stidom.

The following post season awards were noted:

Shelbee Stidom: All Ohio Honorable Mention, Eastern District First Team, First Team NBC, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete.

Drake: Eastern District First Team, NBC Second Team.

Anderson: Eastern District Second Team, NBC Honorable Mention.

Pidgeon – Eastern District Second Team, NBC Second Team.

Rickee Stidom: NBC Honorable Mention, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete.

The following were named NBC Scholar Athletes: Anderson, Shelbee Stidom, Loy, Rickee Stidom, Bajornas, Drake, Luyster and Harsh.

Junior varsity players recognized by Coach A.J. Aktinson included: Morgan Grindstaff, Gracie Earl, Elizabeth Bolanz, Jade Green, Rachael Mills, Grace Rutledge, Amber Bajornas, McKenzie Fiester, Anissa Flanagan, Megan Gromley, Nikki Rummell and Ashlee Vipperman.