Sophie Prisbylla, 91, daughter of the late Frank and Josepha Bik, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she was reunited with her beloved son Jack.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Walter Prisbylla; her daughter, Nancy (Larry) Davis, daughter-in-law, Sharon Prisbylla of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Neil, Aaron and Mark Davis, Bethany Bingaman, Anna Prisbylla and Katie Sutherland; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Herman Bick.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

She will be forever remembered for her love of family and her beautiful, generous heart.

Her sugar cookies and apple pie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial mass for Sophie will be held April 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amsterdam with Father John McCoy, celebrant. Send condolences online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com.