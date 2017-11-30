Southern Local FFAers attend convention

November 30, 2017   School

Southern Local students who attended the National FFA Convention recently are shown above. They include (front row, from left): Brandi Tennant, Brooke Echols, Emily Grace, Katelyn Bailey, Sean Growe (with certificate), Nick Utt, Lester Baldwin and Laci Growe.
Back row (from left) Emily McDonald, Quest Baker, Dalton Frischkorn, Tyler Roush, Josh Boyle, Jacob Roush, Jacob Prendergast, Erin Roush and Andrew Wilson.

Fifteen members of the Southern Local High School (SLHS) FFA chapter attended the 90th annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN., Oct. 27-28, where one member received the National American FFA Degree.

Sean Growe, a 2016 SLHS graduate, was awarded the American FFA Degree for years of academic and professional excellence. Growe, who currently studies biology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, is among a select group of individuals who hold that distinction.

The American FFA Degree recognizes demonstrated leadership ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs, while recipients also earn a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate.

In addition to the awards presentation, the 15 SLHS FFA members also heard from speakers and visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and National U.S. Air Force Museum.

Skip to toolbar