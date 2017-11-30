Southern Local FFAers attend convention

Fifteen members of the Southern Local High School (SLHS) FFA chapter attended the 90th annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN., Oct. 27-28, where one member received the National American FFA Degree.

Sean Growe, a 2016 SLHS graduate, was awarded the American FFA Degree for years of academic and professional excellence. Growe, who currently studies biology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, is among a select group of individuals who hold that distinction.

The American FFA Degree recognizes demonstrated leadership ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs, while recipients also earn a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate.

In addition to the awards presentation, the 15 SLHS FFA members also heard from speakers and visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and National U.S. Air Force Museum.