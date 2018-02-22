Southern Local financial forecast looks healthy through FY 2021

Mike Abraham and Jay Cole were elected president and vice president, respectively, of the Southern Local Board of Education for 2018 at a Jan. 11 organizational meeting where members talked finances for the new year.

Further action was taken to outline meeting times, which was moved to the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board office. The Board also approved other items related to district operations from the employment of temporary personnel to authorizing bill payments.

A tax budget meeting and regular session followed, at which time district Treasurer/ CFO Greg Sabbato said Southern Local will remain in the black over the next few years.

He provided numbers for the 2018-19 tax budget and included historic data from Fiscal Year 2015-17 with forecast data from FY 2018-22, the latter of which showed a positive balance through FY’21.

The district obtains revenue from such areas as general property taxes and grants and has yielded a carryover for the past few years, reporting $376,092 during FY’17 and more than $414,000 predicted during FY’18.

The district is expected to end this year with a balance of $1,723,163 and Sabbato said Southern is bringing in more money than it is spending, but numbers could change with future forecasts. However, the key is staying in the black is being fiscally prudent.

“We are healthy and trying to be conservative,” he commented.

“All of the decisions the district makes are based on what’s best for the kids,” added Supt. John Wilson.

Officials will now submit the tax budget to the Columbiana County Budget Commission.

In other matters, the board:

-APPOINTED board members to committees, including Cole and John Sawyer, finance; Abraham and Kip Dowling, personnel/ negotiations; Linda Norris and John Sawyer, maintenance/ transportation; Cole and Norris, curriculum/policy; and Abraham and Dowling, athletics/activities;

-NAMED Norris as an All-County Board of Education representative for the 2018 calendar year;

-NAMED Sawyer as legislative liaison for the Ohio School Boards Association;

-NAMED Cole as student achievement liaison;

-APPROVED a one-year contract for cafeteria worker Cindy Marshall;

-APPROVED a three-year contract for Bob Shansky to remain athletic director with a one-year contract to serve as head volleyball coach for 2018-19;

-APPROVED a three-year contract for Rich Wright as head varsity football coach;

-APPROVED Jordan Wrask as head boys’ varsity track coach and Kathy Randolph as head girls’ varsity track coach for 2017-18;

-AGREED to rescind Kyle Woodward as eighth grade girls’ basketball coach for 2017-18 with Dennis Bowers named as his replacement. Woodward was later approved as varsity assistant girls’ basketball coach;

-RECEIVED awards of appreciation from Supt. Wilson for School Board Recognition Month.