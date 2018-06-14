Southern Local Schools searching for new superintendent

SALINEVILLE – A search is underway for a new superintendent for Southern Local Schools and applications are being accepted until June 18.

Columbiana County Educational Service Center Supt. Anna Marie Vaughn is filling an interim role following longtime leader John Wilson’s May 18 resignation due to health issues. Vaughn said the district board of education is actively seeking Wilson’s permanent successor and hopes to have the official in place by the start of the new school year.

“We are putting it out to professional organizations and officials across the state,” said Vaughn. The deadline is June 18 and they expect to begin interviews during the last week of June and have the person on board Aug. 1,” she added.

Vaughn said she will remain in the seat until the candidate is hired and will assist during the transition period.

Meanwhile, the district has circulated an informational pamphlet outlining facts about the district and qualifications sought for the new leader. Southern Local has more than 900 students enrolled in grades PreK-12 and employs 70 certified and 39 classified staff.

“The Southern Local Board of Education supports a learning community that embraces collaboration and communication to design educational opportunities for all students. Students, staff, parents and the community will together provide a safe, secure and accepting environment that offers a student-centered curriculum,” the pamphlet added.

“The ideal candidate must be committed to the highest personal and professional standards and exhibit leadership throughout the district.”

Qualifications for potential applicants include having integrity with high standards of honesty, ethics and personal conduct; being highly visible throughout the schools and community as an advocate for all students; understanding the history, tradition and culture of the community; etc.

Nominations and applications by qualified candidates are encouraged and applicants are asked to submit a letter emphasizing qualification and reasons for interest; an updated resume; a copy of his or her current Ohio Superintendent Certificate/License or evidence that one is obtainable; and five references. Hopes are to offer the successful candidate a multi-year contract, school officials said.

All application materials are to be submitted to Southern Local School Search, Southern Local School District, 38095 SR 39, Salineville, Ohio, 43945 or emailed to District Treasurer Greg Sabbato at greg.sabbato@omeresa.net.