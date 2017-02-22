Southern Local students have designs set on mural project

SALINEVILLE – Southern Local High School students are thinking outside the box when it comes to completing their senior projects, and one plan has designs on decorating the building.

Rebecca Worley, Dakota Riggs and Jesse Harris are creating a multi-subject mural as part of their senior project for English class. Another mural was completed last year in the Southern Local Elementary School library, while the latest design will be added to a high school conference room. An estimated 10-foot-by-eight-foot wall will be decorated with symbols incorporating the history of Salineville and subjects reflecting what the school has to offer.

The students approached English teacher Ron Sines and art teacher Laurie Ronshak, as well as Principal Tony DelBoccio with their idea and received support. Worley and Riggs said they surveyed teachers for ideas at Ronshak’s suggestion and sketching began in January with the hope of finishing the project this spring.

“The focal point is the symbol of the school and we’re going to add objects of subjects that the school offers,” Worley said, adding they include math, science, computers, Language Arts, Spanish and even the WSLS media station. “We try to come down every day between fifth and eighth periods, so we spend about two hours a day on it.”

The students will document their work with a process paper and corresponding photographs in a slideshow for their English class. Sines said he has provided opportunities for students to complete projects that were outside the box while completing the process papers detailing their methods.

“Each year, I have a senior do a senior project that can be hands-on or a research project. I try to gear it to what they like to do,” Sines said. “They have to write a reflection paper on why they created their project, how they created the project, what they learned and what they would have changed.”

He provides a list of projects to choose from, but the students have the flexibility to complete one from their own imagination.

“Every year, I’m surprised. It’s like they outdo the previous year,” Sines added. “I’ve done projects since 2010 and it seems to have grown each year. I have sophomores asking me about their senior projects already.”

Students plan to finalize the painting by May.