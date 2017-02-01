Southern Local students join Go Red, heart campaign, set jump-a-thon

SALINEVILLE- Things are jumping at Southern Local Elementary School (SLES), where students are holding the annual Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser.

In honor of American Heart Month in February, students kicked off the month-long moneymaker with a special presentation Jan. 26 in conjunction with the American Heart Association (AHA). Kathy Randolph, SLES physical education teacher, is leading the benefit with help from Tracy Behnke, youth marketing director with the Great Rivers Affiliate of the AHA in Youngstown. According to officials, students started their collections early and the goal is to meet-if not surpass-last year’s amount of $5,000.

“We showed a presentation on where the money goes and who it helps to get kids charged up and enthusiastic about raising money,” Randolph said. “We have a $5,000 goal this year.”

This year’s theme is “Zoo Crew” and students can earn prizes based on the amount of money they collect. Gifts include animal figurines, stuffed animals, a lanyard, T-shirt, playground ball, Zoo Sand, Moon Doggle, Air Power Soccer and Ezy Roller, as well as a series of bonus prizes. Students will collect money from family, friends, and neighbors but donors may also contribute online at www.heart.org/jump.

Randolph said healthy tips will be shared throughout February and promotions will take place during gym class. The main event will occur Feb. 24 when kids will be active for the actual Jump-a-thon. Music teacher Ryan Smith will assist with the dance while PTO members will volunteer their time to help.

“They will jump rope, hula hoop, do an obstacle course and dance, plus there are two new surprises,” she added. “We make it a fun activity.”

The school amassed more than $5,000 last year-it’s highest amount to date-and has incentives in place should students attain or surpass this year’s goal. Randolph said she, SLES Principal Kristy Sampson and Columbiana County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Hoppel, the school resource officer, will dress as zoo animals to thank the kids for their effort.

Students are excited to participate and help others.

“It’s fun to jump around and do a bunch of fun things,” said fifth-grader Gabe Blissenbach. “[People] may not have money or time to take care of themselves, so this really helps them and puts a smile on their faces and it makes us happy.”

“It helps people who have heart problems,” added fourth-grader Ethan Richards.

Randolph said it was a good cause and she wanted the students to enjoy doing their part.

“I hope the kids have a great time and meet our goal again,” she concluded.