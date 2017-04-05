Southern Local students preparing for spring musical
SALINEVILLE – The spring musical “Crazy for You” will be staged April 7-9 at Southern Local High School this weekend.
Performances for April 7 and 8 are set for 7 p.m. and April 9 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors, while no pre-sale tickets will be available.
The 1930s-era romantic comedy follows Bobby Child, the son of a rich banking family who hopes to get into show business in New York. After he fails to impress the theater owner, he is called upon by his family to foreclose on a rundown theater in Nevada. There, the residents of the gold-mining town are aware of the foreclosure and try to save it.
Bobby ultimately tries to help when he falls for the owner’s daughter, Polly, and is inspired to stage a show to pay off the mortgage.