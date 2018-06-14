Special observance planned to celebrate Baptist Temple’s 65th anniversary

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton Baptist Temple will celebrate its 65th anniversary June 24.

The Carrollton Baptist Temple dates back to 1953 where it had its humble beginning in a store front on E. Main St. in downtown Carrollton. In that first meeting, along with founding Pastor Robert McDonald, were Irene McAdoo, Katie Totherow, Belle Ledford, Bobbie Ledford and Myrta Cross.

The church received its corporation papers June 5, 1954, to operate as a not for profit organization. The church was organized to preach and teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to support world-wide missions.

Having met in three different locations over the course of the first three years of ministry, it was decided another building was needed. In 1956, a portion of the current property was purchased and construction began on a 30’ x 70’ concrete block building. This building met the needs of the church until it began to out-grow the facility. In 1962, the remaining portion of the current seven acres was purchased and ground breaking began for a new auditorium and Sunday school facility. A total of 9,000 square feet of building was erected. That building is the current 325-seat auditorium with choir seating for 40. The structure was dedicated July 28, 1963.

Once again, the church ventured out to meet the needs of its congregation and other Christian families in the area. After much prayer and consideration, the Carroll County Christian Academy began in 1982 with 22 students. Today the academy instructs K-4 thru 12th grade and has graduated 59 students. The A Beka curriculum is used for the majority of the classes throughout the academic program.

Missions are the very heart beat of God. Since the beginning, world missions have been an important part of the church ministry. The church currently supports over 40 missionaries on foreign fields, home missionaries and other church-planting ministries. The congregation has seen the blessing of God upon the church because of the missionary outreach ministry.

The church’s first pastor was Bro. Robert McDonald. He along with Bro. Scott Phillips and Bro. L.M. Buchanan, were the pastors from 1953 until 1960. Bro. Hayes Dietz pastored the church from 1960 through 1971. Bro. John Matey pastored from 1971 through 1973. Bro. Robert Babcock pastored from 1973 through 1976. Bro. Eugene Worley pastored from 1976 through 1981. Bro. Moses Yoder pastored from 1981-2000. Bro. Stan Anderson pastored from 2001-2003. Bro. Tim Kahler and Bro. David Powell were interim pastors from 2003-2004. David Powell, who is the current pastor, was called in August of 2004.

All former members as well as the public are invited to join a day of great celebration June 24 with combined services beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a dinner after the morning service in the gymnasium and a 1:45 p.m. afternoon service. There will be no evening service on this day. Special guests will include; Bro. and Mrs. Moses Yoder; Dr. and Mrs. Stan Anderson; Bro. and Mrs. Eugene Worley. Special music will be provided by past and present music directors as well as others.

A nursery will be provided for the service.

For more information, call 330-627-5124.