Special olympians bring home gold from state games

Carroll County Special Olympians recently returned home from The Ohio State University where they competed in the 49th annual Special Olympics games.

Athletes competed in track, bocce and bowling.

Local athletes who won medals are as follows:

Todd Kuhn, fourth place, bowling; Lakisha Arnold, gold, 100 meter dash and softball throw; Matt Crough, silver, bowling; William Sutton, gold, bowling; Cody Conner, silver, in 100 meter dash and bronze in running long jump; Jack Hobson, fourth place, bocce; Noah Gray, bronze, bowling; Chris Crater, gold, bowling; Jared Butler, gold, softball throw, and fifth, 100 meter dash; and Trevor Kucera, fourth, bocce.

“We are very proud of these athletes and how they represented Carroll County,” said Tomi Moore, Special Olympics coach.