Special Olympians selected to participate in state competition

CARROLL COUNTY – Nine athletes will represent Carroll County Special Olympics at the 2017 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

The team includes Cody Conner of Sherrodsville, Jamie Bell of Malvern, Mitchell Imhoff of Carrollton, Randy Stacy of Carrollton, Aaron Scott of Scio, Riley Sprague of Dellroy, Karen Bross of Carrollton, Heather Bishop of Carrollton and Jack Hobson of Carrollton.

The athletes will compete in the 48th Annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games, a year-round training and competition program for children and adults with developmental disabilities, June 23-25 at The Ohio State University in Columbus. The event will feature competition for more than 2,700 competitors from across the state and includes competition in eleven sports, movie, recreational clinic, and the colorful opening ceremonies, which take place at Jesse Owens Track and Field Stadium June 23.

Special Olympics Ohio serves more than 17,000 citizens with developmental disabilities with an event calendar that includes eight state-level championships and more than 125 local and area events in twenty-three Special Olympics type sports.

For more information about Special Olympics, contact Tomi Moore at 330-704-7264.