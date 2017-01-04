‘Spikeman’ named Scio Citizen of the Year

Tomas “Spikeman” Spiker, of Scio, was named “Citizen of the Year” by the Scio Ruritan Club at their Christmas Dinner meeting in the Scio Fire Hall.

This was the 23rd year the club has recognized community citizens for outstanding volunteer service to their community and surrounding communities.

Spiker was a teacher for 30 years in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, teaching social studies at Carrollton High School. He was a 1965 graduate of Scio High School.

He volunteers his time and support to various community activities and is one of the busiest car show DJs in Ohio.

He has participated in area parades, provided music and Halloween treats for Scio Trick-or-Treat and presented Christmas programs at Scio Library. He is a member of the Scio Historic Museum and Scio Alumni and is the annual emcee for the Scio High School Alumni Banquet. He was the DJ for the Scio Car Show for more than 25 years,

Spiker is married to Cindy English, who works at Carrollton Head Start. They reside in Scio.