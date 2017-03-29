Spring is in full bloom at Buckeye Career Center

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Students enrolled in the Floral Design and Greenhouse Management program

at Buckeye Career Center are finding beauty in spring while preparing for prom.

The greenhouse is full of plants just beginning to sprout while the coolers are stocked with fresh flowers for walk-in purchase and prepared orders. Artificial flowers fill the tables with craft corsages and boutonniere orders for prom.

Jenna Lamp, a senior from Carrollton High School (CHS), chose Buckeye for more opportunities and to express her creativity, especially during prom season.

“Prom can be a hectic time but it’s fun to see our hard work come to life that night and see how happy people are when they receive their flowers,” said Lamp, who wants to eventually own her own flower shop or greenhouse. She also likes the daily maintenance of the greenhouse like watering and pruning the flowers.

Audrey Albright, also from CHS, is a junior in the program. Albright began her time at Buckeye in the Computer Assisted Design program, but quickly switched to the floral lab.

“I like making arrangements and applying these skills at home. I get to help my grandma in the summertime around her flowerbeds and that’s awesome,” said Albright.

The Floral program is still accepting requests for area proms. Students are invited to place orders by calling the Buckeye Flower Shop at 330-339-2288 or 1-800-227-1665 extension 1573 from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call the shop for more details on the annual spring greenhouse sale that features annual flats and beautiful hanging baskets just in time for Mother’s Day.

Anyone interested in learning about Buckeye Career Center and the high school and adult education programs offered, should attend the Spring Open House April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

School officials are planning a 40th anniversary celebration that evening as well. The community, prospective students and alumni are invited to attend.

Buckeye Career Center is located at 545 University Dr. NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. For information, call 330-339-2288.