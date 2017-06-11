SR 9 crash claims life of Scio woman

By Carol McIntire

Editor

AUGUSTA – A Scio woman died June 10 as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash earlier in the day on SR 9 south of Augusta.

Ashley N. Bethel, 22, of 9136 Kilgore Ridge Rd., Scio, was ejected from a vehicle in which she was a passenger and sustained severe head trauma, according to Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams.

She was flown by life-flight helicopter to Mercy Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries later in the afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, a 1996 Chevrolet SUV, Marshall W. McMillin, 27, of the same address, was also ejected and transported to Mercy Medical Center by Stat Medivac life-flight. He was later transferred to University Hospital in Cleveland where he underwent several hours of surgery.

A back-seat passenger, Reagan Beasley, 18, of 91370 Kilgore Ridge Rd., Scio, was not ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, Mary Koah of 9240 Mantle Rd., East Rochester, and her passenger, Joe Wengerd, were not injured in the crash. Koah was driving a Ford F-350 truck.

The accident was reported at 1 p.m.

“Our reconstruction team is in the process of reconstructing the accident,” Sheriff Williams said. “At this time we know the vehicles were traveling south on SR 9 near the intersection of Arbor Rd. The Koah truck was following a horse and buggy and the McMillin vehicle was following the Koah truck. The horse and buggy turned left onto Arbor Rd. Koah was waiting on traffic to make a left turn onto Arbor Rd. when McMillin passed on the left side and the accident occurred. This information is preliminary and we are waiting on the reconstruction team to complete its work.”

The victims were air lifted from Augusta school, where a landing zone was set up.

Augusta Volunteer Fire Department, EMT Ambulance, R&M Towing and the Sheriff Dept. personnel assisted at the scene.