Sr. Frances Nevolo, 91

Sister Frances (Sr. M. Bernard) Nevolo, a Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully in the convent in Carrollton, OH, May 15 2017, at the age of 91.

Born May 24, 1925, in Bradley Beach, NJ, she was the daughter of Nicola and Caroline (DeSarno) Nevolo.

Sister Frances graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from Trenton State Teachers College in New Jersey. Prior to entering the convent, she taught Biology and Physical Education in the New Jersey public schools. She entered the convent of Our Lady of Charity in Wheeling, WV, in 1953, and professed her final vows Jan. 19, 1959.

She was a house mother and teacher at Home of the Good Shepherd in Wheeling and later was the administrator of the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in its early development and Clara Welty Hospice Residential Treatment Center. Sister was the pastoral associate for St. Columba Parish in San Diego, CA, and directed religious education programs in the Dioceses. In Green Bay, WiI, she served as the executive director of the Eudes Program Residential Treatment Center for Juveniles; was director of St. Joseph’s Residence for the aged in Fort Lauderdale, FL; and executive director of Bethesda House, Diocesan Programs for PWLA services in Sarasota, FL. Following her retirement, a resident home for HIV Services was dedicated in her honor. She was the director of Girl Scout Summer Camp.

While in Carrollton, Sister was active in: Carroll County Ministerial Association, Loaves and Fishes, Carroll County Foundation Board, Tri County Hospice, HARCATUS Board, Foster Grandparent Program and the Stark County Committee against Human Trafficking.

Within the religious community she has served as councilor, assistant superior, Director of Auxiliaries of the Wheeling Community, and Director of Food Services and local Superior in San Diego, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Joseph, and his wife, Ann, of New Jersey.

In addition to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, she is survived by her brother, Anthony, and his wife, Concha, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 17, from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Sisters of the Good Shepherd Convent, 620 Roswell Rd. Carrollton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated May 18 at 11 a.m. by Msgr. Gene Mullett in Immaculate Heart Chapel followed by burial in the cemetery on the Convent grounds.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Mission Fund, PO Box 340, Carrollton, OH 44615.