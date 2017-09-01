Stanley E. Richey, 74, passed away Friday, July 14, 2017, at his home in Foley, AL, following an extended illness.

Originally from Dellroy, he was born April 30, 1943.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat; daughter Kimberly Kleinhenz (Jerry), and sons, Bryan (Michelle) and Bruce Richey; grandsons, Eric Kleinhenz and Trevor and Timothy Richey; granddaughters, Heather Kleinhenz and Nicole Richey; and great grandsons, Tyson and Caleb.

Stan retired from the Canton Police Department. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker and fix-it man.

The family is hosting a Celebration of Life service Sept. 10 from 2-5 p.m. in Dellroy Community Hall, 4 W. Main St., Dellroy.

Friends are invited to come share some memories.