Stanley L. Ujcich, 92, of Malvern went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster.

Born Aug. 23, 1925, in Malvern, he was a son to John Joseph and Antonia (Logar) Ujcich.

Stanley was a graduate of Malvern High School and a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Malvern. He was a U.S. Marine, having served in China during WWII.

Stanley worked at Stark Ceramics in East Canton as a heavy equipment operator.

He married his wife, Iva Jane, in Gatlinburg, TN, Sept. 10, 1956.

Stanley was an inspiration to many people. Despite having lost both of his legs, he still maintained an active lifestyle, splitting firewood with a wedge and sledgehammer from his wheelchair and tending a garden and mowing the lawn in the summer.

His family (and many others) remain eternally grateful for the wisdom he imparted during his time with them and will always remember the time spent outdoors watching the day go by and talking about life.

He is survived by a son, Stan (Lori) Ujcich of Wooster; and a grandson, Brennan Ujcich.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Jane (Pariso) Ujcich; brothers Ed Ujcich and John Ujcich; and sister, Mary Waugh.

Funeral services were held March 7 in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Allen Hill officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern with full military honors.