Starlet R. Salyers, 60

February 10, 2017   Deaths

Starlet R. Salyers, 60, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2017, in her home.

Born Sept.16, 1956, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Lee and Evelyn Jones Clark.

Starlet was a former employee of Carroll Golden Age Retreat and attended the First Christian Church in Malvern.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil Salyers; two sons, Paul (Carrie) McNutt of Carrollton and Brandon (Eva) Snyder of Canton; three daughters, Lora (Dan) Clear, Carrie (Thomas) McAfee, and Santana Salyers, all of Carrollton; 23 grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and a granddaughter. Funeral services for Starlet will be Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.

 

