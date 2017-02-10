Starlet R. Salyers, 60, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2017, in her home.

Born Sept.16, 1956, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Lee and Evelyn Jones Clark.

Starlet was a former employee of Carroll Golden Age Retreat and attended the First Christian Church in Malvern.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil Salyers; two sons, Paul (Carrie) McNutt of Carrollton and Brandon (Eva) Snyder of Canton; three daughters, Lora (Dan) Clear, Carrie (Thomas) McAfee, and Santana Salyers, all of Carrollton; 23 grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and a granddaughter. Funeral services for Starlet will be Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.