Starre scores 25: Warriors top Lions

CARROLLTON – Angela Starre scored 20 points as the Warrior girls basketball team picked up a 47-31 Northeastern Buckeye Conference over Minerva Jan. 20.

Starre sank nine of 13 shots from the field, including two of three from three-point range. Mikayla Poole added 11 points for the winners and grabbed seven rebounds and Cailee Husted chipped in seven points. Maysie Rogers scored five points, Darci Leary and Jaci Pridemore each had two to round out the scoring for the winners.

Lauren Frigyes led the Lions with 11 points, including a seven-for-eight performance at the found line, and pulled down five rebounds. Kayla Kinsey added eight points, grabbed two rebounds and was credited with two steals.

Carrollton held a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Lions 17-6 in the second period to take a 26-14 lead at the intermission. The Warriors stretched the lead to 41-24 at the end of the third period.

Earlier in the week, the girls lost their second league game of the season to Marlington 48-42.

The Dukes jumped out to a 20-13 first quarter lead and held a 31-25 advantage at the half. Carrollton held Marlington scoreless in the fourth period and had an opportunity to take the lead, but couldn’t get shots to fall. The Dukes scored five points in the last minute of the game when the Warriors fouled in an attempt to win the game.

“We played a good second half and had our chances in the fourth quarter,” said Carrollton Coach Craig Rodgers. “Marlington was pretty quick in transition and beat us down the floor a few times, which was the difference in the game.

The Dukes’ Robin Campbell led all scorers with 24 points. Angela Starre led Carrollton with 17 points. Makayla Poole (Carrollton) and Alivia Lepley (Marlington) each scored 10.

The Warriors are 11-4 overall and 6-2 in league play.

They were scheduled to play a make-up game at Louisville Jan. 22, and host Alliance Jan. 24 and West Branch Jan. 27.