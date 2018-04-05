Starre, Yoder named Students of the Month

CARROLLTON – Selected as Students of the Month for March at Carrollton High School are Angela Starre and Michael Yoder, both seniors.

Angela is a daughter of Jeffrey and Mary Starre of 4325 Post Rd., Jewett.

She has three older sisters and an older brother.

At CHS, Angela is a member of the basketball, soccer and softball teams, band, majorette, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. She also is a member of a youth group.

Upon graduation, Starre plans to attend Franciscan University and obtain a degree in math or engineering.

When asked what teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced her and why, Angela responded: My parents are my biggest inspiration because they have always supported me and have been an example throughout my life.

In offering advice for success in life, Angela said: Work hard and have fun in everything you do.

YODER is a son of Rod and Shelly Yoder of 944 Jones Ave., Carrollton. He has a 22-year-old brother, Matt.

At CHS, Yoder is a member of the baseball team and National Honor Society. He also is active in the youth group at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing, sports/working out, playing guitar and singing.

Upon graduation, he plans to attend Kent State University and obtain a degree in criminal justice, serving in the military and getting a federal law enforcement job.

When asked what teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced him and why, Yoder replied: Coach Colten Newell and my grandpa. Coach Newell has taught me how to push myself and be better than the day before and my grandpa has shown me how I should live my life right.

In offering advice for success in life, Yoder said: Work hard even when you don’t want to, be motivated, be passionate about what you do, have pride and enjoy life and have fun.

As Students of the Month, both Angela and Michael become eligible for a $500 scholarship provided by McFadden Insurance to be awarded to one boy and one girl at the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year.

They also will have their pictures displayed on the wall at CHS and will be treated to lunch by CHS Principal David Davis.